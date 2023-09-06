Aditya: One more feather in ISRO’s cap

Aditya-L1 is designed to study the outer layers of the sun, its chromosphere and corona, and many solar processes and phenomena about which there is still little understanding. The physical properties and dynamics of the sun are very important for us. The spacecraft is carrying seven payloads, including remote-sensing instruments. Five of them were developed by ISRO, and the other two by academic institutions in collaboration with it. The studies will provide better information on space weather conditions, solar winds, solar flares and other phenomena. A better understanding of the processes on the sun and its environment can help in the working of communication and navigation systems which are influenced by the sun. It can also help in the study of other stars that are farther away. Life on earth and many natural and man-made support systems that aid and support it are crucially dependent on the sun. By studying the sun, we will get to know the earth better, too.