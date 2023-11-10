‘Adjournment culture’ must end

Frequent adjournments defeat the ends of justice just as they hurt litigants in many ways. Poor litigants are affected most because adjournments cost money and the right to get an early decision in cases. Justice delayed is justice denied, therefore the judicial system should ensure that timely justice is delivered to those who approach it. There are cases which are adjourned many times for some reason or the other. Adjournments are sought even for cases which are listed for urgent hearing. The CJI mentioned that there were at least 2,361 cases mentioned by lawyers for assignment of early dates of hearing, but most of them were requested to be deferred when they came up before the benches concerned. Such adjournments also cause a big waste of resources at a time when money and judicial time should be utilised in the best possible manner. Courts from the lowest level to the Supreme Court are facing the problem.