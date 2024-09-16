After legal victory, a political surprise

The judgement also stands out for the questions posed by Justice Bhuyan about the CBI’s conduct, and the very need for Kejriwal’s arrest. While Justice Surya Kant did not question the arrest, Justice Bhuyan severely indicted the CBI, invoking again the court’s 2013 description of the agency as a ‘caged parrot’ and urging it to be above board in its actions. He said that Kejriwal’s arrest, when he was about to be released on the orders of the court in the PMLA case, was suspect and intended to “frustrate” his release. This meant that the court thought the arrest was effected at the behest of the government to serve its political interests. The judgement is a legal victory for Kejriwal, and he is trying to make it a political victory.