AI171 crash: A year without answers

<p>One year after the crash of Air India’s London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, the reasons for the incident remain unclear. The AI171 came down 32 seconds after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground. </p><p>India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), an agency under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, is leading the official investigation, which also involves experts from Boeing, engine maker GE Aerospace, and the Federal Aviation Administration, the United States aviation regulator. </p><p>In a preliminary statement that the AAIB released a month after the accident, it was claimed that the investigation was progressing, but it did not provide details.</p>.Air India crash | A year on, bereaved kin question compensation clause.<p>The brief initial statement pointed to actions of the pilots, leading to charges and counter-charges, with no conclusive supporting evidence. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) questioned Western media reports based on the cockpit voice recorder transcripts, targeting one of the pilots. There is still no official clarification regarding these points of contention. </p><p>On Friday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu said the investigation was continuing “with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures”. The AAIB said the evidence and results of multiple examinations were being analysed in a “comprehensive and integrated manner” and the final report would be released upon completion of these procedures.</p>.Air India plane crash | 'Evidence gathered, results being analysed': AAIB on probe report.<p>Experts have raised concerns over the investigation helmed by AAIB Director Sanjay Kumar Singh. It has gone on too long and without a clear timeline of its progress. It has been pointed out that the delay in releasing the report is inordinate and unusual. This delay has fuelled speculation and conjecture about the crash. Boeing has attracted adverse attention in recent years regarding safety practices relating to its aircraft. </p><p>Earlier this year, the Foundation for Aviation Safety – a group of aviation safety campaigners – presented to the US Senate a report highlighting the Dreamliner’s engineering flaws and maintenance issues. The delay has also led to apprehensions regarding the company or the US administration exerting pressure on the Indian side, risking a subversion of the probe. A finding that exposes technical flaws as a cause of the crash would be disastrous for the company. </p><p>The government and the investigators should have fair processes and a just closure as their primary considerations. Finding the truth about the accident is paramount to render justice for those who perished in the crash and their families. Crucially, unearthing that truth will also signal the country’s commitment to accountability and public trust.</p>