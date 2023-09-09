Air quality concerns need attention

Concern over the quality of air in the country is not new. It has been voiced for many decades ever since industrial and vehicular exhausts started polluting the air. But the degradation of air quality was limited to some clusters, mainly in urban areas. But it has now spread to more areas. What is of bigger concern now is that the air quality is deteriorating year by year, and pollution has spread to most areas in the country where there is substantial human inhabitation. Since the air moves freely, the impact of pollution is everywhere and there are no easy defences against it. Polluted water can be avoided but it is not easy to avoid polluted air. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) prepared by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (UCEPI) has well described the damage done to life and health in India by air pollution, and that is a dire situation.