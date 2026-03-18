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Airport push must pass viability test

Airport push must pass viability test

Passenger demand and economic sustainability should shape the Ballari airport.
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Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:18 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:18 IST
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