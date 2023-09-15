All is not well in Kashmir

The killing of two Army officers and a police officer in Kashmir on Wednesday, and an encounter in Rajouri in Jammu at the same time in which two militants were killed, with a soldier, too, losing his life, are signs that beneath the apparent normalcy in the Union Territory, all is not well. The officers were killed in the course of a counter-terrorist operation in a mountainous and thickly forested area of Kokernag in Anantnag district. A security forces team had arrived at the spot following information on terrorists' presence there, and were ambushed. This is the fourth big setback for the security forces in J&K this year. Two attacks in quick succession in the Rajouri-Poonch areas of Jammu in April and May killed five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers, and five Special Forces Commandos. Then, on August 5, terrorists struck in Kulgam, not far from where Wednesday's attack took place, killing three Army personnel, the first indicator that the long calm in South Kashmir had been deceptive. Two attacks within five weeks in the same area indicates that these Valley districts that were a hotbed of a new wave of militancy from 2015 but had quietened down in the aftermath of the 2019 constitutional changes, are being stirred up again.