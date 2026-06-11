Allies on a shaky stage

<p class="bodytext">It was a weakened I.N.D.I.A bloc that met in New Delhi on Monday, against the backdrop of electoral reverses suffered by important constituents. The Opposition alliance has failed to build on the momentum it had after an impressive show in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has since emerged stronger in states and at the Centre. Two major parties in I.N.D.I.A – the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – were routed in their states in the recent Assembly elections. In Kerala, where the Congress won, the party was pitted against constituents of the national alliance it leads. In West Bengal, the TMC is facing an existential threat following dissidence and defection. Friction within the alliance is palpable. That the group was meeting for the first time after the 2024 elections shows how serious the parties are in being seen on a common platform.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I.N.D.I.A represents a wide spectrum of politics, involving 23 parties with disparate identities and ideologies. It is not known for a united position against the BJP, the common opponent, or for cohesion in its strategies. The DMK, a strong and vocal member of the bloc, stayed away from the Delhi meeting after its post-results fallout with the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Its plans remain uncertain. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend the meeting. The TMC, another strong pillar of the alliance, has lost much of its parliamentary strength and popular mandate. The Left parties and the Congress have traded charges. Complicating the scene further, leaders of some parties are also switching to the BJP. In the meeting, there was criticism regarding the trustworthiness of Congress. Tamil Nadu has evidence.</p>.‘Will not be part of any alliance stitched together by Congress’: DMK hints at a possible Third Front.<p class="bodytext">In spite of the internal misgivings, the parties have decided to work together and present a joint front against the BJP. The meeting agreed on a five-point plan that includes holding consultations more frequently, jointly raising concerns over the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the mishandling of examinations, and coordinating strategies on the floor of Parliament. The parties will meet again in Hyderabad in August. India is facing a multitude of challenges. An effective Opposition can put the government on the back foot over its handling of these issues. However, I.N.D.I.A lacks a credible, unified agenda for its fight against a political adversary that gains further from this inherent disconnect. It will take more than a few meetings and resolutions to get there.</p>