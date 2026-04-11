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Amid war shocks, an essential rate pause

Amid war shocks, an essential rate pause

Global uncertainties and inflation risks necessitate the RBI’s wait-and-watch move on the repo rate
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Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:55 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:55 IST
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