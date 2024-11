An actor exits, the performance is forever

Why did Uma choose to end her film career with Durga? Did she think that she could not better Durga in any other character? Or was she the quintessential Durga in her life, limited by herself, and couldn’t have lived the life of any other character, even if she chose to? The world doesn’t quite know the person behind Durga, the Uma who lived her own life. But would that matter?