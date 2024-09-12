An alarming shortage of specialist doctors

According to the report, there is a nearly 70% shortage in the number of specialist doctors in the rural health centres. The shortage is as high as 73% in the case of surgeons. Other specialists as well as even general physicians and paediatricians are also in short supply. Madhya Pradesh has only seven surgeons, against 332 sanctioned posts. Though Karnataka has 45 posts, there are only 16 doctors in those positions. The Karnataka High Court had last year issued notice to the state government over the shortage of doctors. Many serious ailments need to be treated by specialists and so their shortage would impact the health and welfare of large numbers of people. Medical knowledge has become so advanced that there are specialisation and super-specialisation in most areas now. The main reason for the shortage is the unwillingness of specialists to work in rural areas. Many specialists prefer to go abroad or to work in the private sector. That is the case with even doctors with a basic medical degree. It is also true that many rural health centres may not have the facilities needed by specialist doctors for diagnosis and treatment.