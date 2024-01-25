An award given with an eye on poll gains

Electoral intent is writ large on the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on the eve of the hundredth anniversary of his birth. Karpoori Thakur was a champion of social justice and has made a major contribution to the empowerment of backward classes in Bihar. Its impact has been felt in other states, too, especially in the North. As Chief Minister of Bihar, he instituted reservations for backward classes and women in government service in the state. His life was a model of selfless public service, and his rise from extremely low social and economic circumstances to high positions of power and status was itself an example of the empowerment of the most backward sections of society in a most backward region. But the conferment of the country’s highest civilian honour on him is not just a recognition of his contributions to society, but in greater measure a recognition of the need of the ruling party to garner the support of the backward classes in Bihar and elsewhere in the coming elections.
The Opposition I.N.D.I.A has decided to propose social justice, and a caste census to enable that, as a major plank of its electoral agenda. The honour for Karpoori Thakur is clearly intended as a counter to it. The potency of caste census as an election issue is not known yet, but it can have some impact in states like Bihar and UP. The BJP has in the past attracted a section of the backward classes to it. It has given important positions to backward class leaders, as in Madhya Pradesh where Mohan Yadav was made Chief Minister after the recent Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also projected as a backward class leader when it is needed. By honouring Karpoori Thakur, the BJP is trying to claim his legacy, though it has never had any love and admiration for socialists
and socialism.
If Karpoori Thakur had to be honoured for his contribution, it could have been done earlier. There are also leaders in other parts of the country who have made equal or greater contribution to the backward class cause, such as Ram Manohar Lohia in UP, Periyar E V Ramasamy Naicker in Tamil Nadu, Devraj Urs in Karnataka, and Sree Narayana Guru in Kerala. But picking and choosing a certain personality for the honour when the government and the ruling party need it amounts to politicising the award and devaluing it. Using Karpoori Thakur for an electoral purpose diminishes him, too. Politicisation of the Bharat Ratna award and the Padma awards has happened in the past, and under other governments, too. The line between the political and the national is increasingly being blurred.