An indictment of Gujarat government

The Supreme Court’s order striking down the remission granted to 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case of 2002 is a blow for justice and an indictment of the Gujarat government, which had ordered their release. It also exposes many leaders of the ruling party and others who had sought to justify the release of the convicts on the most spurious and unconvincing grounds. The judgement has corrected a major miscarriage of justice about which the nation had to be ashamed of. The Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts had shaken the nation’s conscience just as the gangrape of Bilkis Bano had. She had got justice only after a long legal battle with the support of the Supreme Court. She has won it now also only from the court. The course of justice is not always easy, but it has prevailed. Justice B V Nagarathna, who pronounced the judgement with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said the law had to be guided by justice.
The court struck down the remission on legal and technical grounds, as it found that the Government of Gujarat, where the offence had taken place, was not the competent authority to take the decision on remission. The trial took place in Maharashtra, where the Supreme Court had shifted it, and the court ruled that it was the Maharashtra government that could take this decision. The convicts were released from jail on August 15, 2022. The court said that the Supreme Court order of May 13, 2022, which directed the Gujarat government to decide the remission as per the 1992 remission policy, was obtained by fraud and suppression of facts. It remarked that the exercise of power by the Gujarat government is an instance of usurpation and abuse of power.
While the court relied on the legal infirmity of the remission, it shows how wrong and unethical the Gujarat government’s decision was. It was clearly a political decision in line with the Gujarat government’s policy, which became clear in many cases, of shielding the accused in the 2002 riots cases and supporting the convicts. It should be noted that the government took the decision even as declarations of respect for women and support for women’s rights were being made from the Red Fort in Delhi. The court’s comments are pertinent in this context: “A woman deserves respect. Can heinous crimes against women permit remission? These are the issues which arise.” The court has ordered that the released convicts be sent back to jail within two weeks. They may have the option to apply to the Maharashtra government for remission. That may be the final test of justice for Bilkis Bano.