An indictment of Gujarat government

The Supreme Court’s order striking down the remission granted to 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case of 2002 is a blow for justice and an indictment of the Gujarat government, which had ordered their release. It also exposes many leaders of the ruling party and others who had sought to justify the release of the convicts on the most spurious and unconvincing grounds. The judgement has corrected a major miscarriage of justice about which the nation had to be ashamed of. The Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts had shaken the nation’s conscience just as the gangrape of Bilkis Bano had. She had got justice only after a long legal battle with the support of the Supreme Court. She has won it now also only from the court. The course of justice is not always easy, but it has prevailed. Justice B V Nagarathna, who pronounced the judgement with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said the law had to be guided by justice.