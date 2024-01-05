An inspiring ruling by Israel’s top court

The Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a law passed by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to curtail the judiciary’s powers is a blow to the Benjamin Netanyahu government and a personal setback for him. Last year, the Knesset had passed a law that scrapped the “reasonableness” doctrine which empowered Israel’s judiciary to review executive decisions and laws passed by the Knesset. Israel, which does not have a written constitution, is guided by Basic Laws, which ensure a balance between different institutions of State. The law amended the Basic Laws, as part of a plan by the Netanyahu government and the far-right parties that support it, to bring the judiciary under the control of the government. It was passed by the Knesset in the absence of the Opposition. There were widespread street protests over many months against the legislation which was clearly intended to weaken the country’s democracy and people’s rights, as judicial review is an essential feature of a democratic system. The protests had put the government under pressure, widened the cleavages in politics and society and hurt the country economically.