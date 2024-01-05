An inspiring ruling by Israel’s top court

The Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a law passed by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to curtail the judiciary’s powers is a blow to the Benjamin Netanyahu government and a personal setback for him. Last year, the Knesset had passed a law that scrapped the “reasonableness” doctrine which empowered Israel’s judiciary to review executive decisions and laws passed by the Knesset. Israel, which does not have a written constitution, is guided by Basic Laws, which ensure a balance between different institutions of State. The law amended the Basic Laws, as part of a plan by the Netanyahu government and the far-right parties that support it, to bring the judiciary under the control of the government. It was passed by the Knesset in the absence of the Opposition. There were widespread street protests over many months against the legislation which was clearly intended to weaken the country’s democracy and people’s rights, as judicial review is an essential feature of a democratic system. The protests had put the government under pressure, widened the cleavages in politics and society and hurt the country economically.
The court’s decision came by a narrow majority of eight to seven in the first-ever full sitting of its 15 judges. It endorsed the principle that all government decisions have to be reasonable. The court said the law would have caused "severe and unprecedented damage to the basic characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state”. It was part of the changes planned by Netanyahu to weaken the Supreme Court by enabling the Knesset to overrule the court’s decisions and to gain control over the appointment of judges. That plan was at its core an attempt by Netanyahu, who is facing trial in corruption cases, to secure himself.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who was the architect of the law, has said that the court’s ruling “will not discourage us” and that it demonstrated “the opposite of the spirit of unity required these days for the success of our soldiers on the front”. Netanyahu's Likud party also said the decision opposed "the will of the people for unity, especially during wartime”. They have sought to paint the court’s decision as weakening the government at a time of war and raise the national security bogey. A former Supreme Court judge has rightly commented, however, that the war made “the ruling even more urgent, as it concerned the core principles” for which Israel’s soldiers are fighting. The Israeli Supreme Court’s decision should serve as an inspiration and confidence-booster to courts in other democracies that find themselves up against authoritarian leaders and governments out to weaken democratic institutions and constitutional safeguards.