An ironic arrangement

It is ironic that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has been named as the head of a committee whose brief is to review the anti-defection law.

It was Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who made the announcement at the All-India Speakers’ Conference in Mumbai last week.

The names of the other members of the committee and the timeline for it to complete its work, if any, have not been announced.

The terms of reference and the specific issues to be addressed by the committee are also not known.

Birla said review of the law was an ongoing process and that Narwekar would now head the panel which Birla had constituted in 2019 under the then Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to review the anti-defection law and make recommendations for amendments.