An ironic arrangement

It is ironic that Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has been named as the head of a committee whose brief is to review the anti-defection law.
It was Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who made the announcement at the All-India Speakers’ Conference in Mumbai last week.
The names of the other members of the committee and the timeline for it to complete its work, if any, have not been announced.
The terms of reference and the specific issues to be addressed by the committee are also not known.
Birla said review of the law was an ongoing process and that Narwekar would now head the panel which Birla had constituted in 2019 under the then Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi to review the anti-defection law and make recommendations for amendments.
He said parliament would study the recommendations of the committee as it is the authority to take a call on them.
The choice of Narwekar for the position is strange. He is not known to have any special knowledge or expertise that qualifies him for it.
In fact, as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly he has pronounced a decision on the split in the Shiv Sena that has become controversial.
He had to be prodded by the Supreme Court many times and over many months to take a decision and had to be finally given a last deadline.
When he finally made the decision, it has been seen as partisan not only by the Shiv Sena (UBT) whose case was rejected, but by others, too.
Narwekar is also dillydallying on the issue of the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which took place last year.
He is himself a politician who has changed party loyalties, having travelled from the Shiv Sena to the NCP to the BJP.
It is widely agreed that the anti-defection law needs an overhaul. It has not been able to prevent defections, and to deal with them when they happened, as was originally intended by the law.
Amendments which were made to the law and judicial pronouncements have made it complicated.
The biggest problem with the law is considered to be the powers it vested in the Speaker to take the decision on disqualification of legislators.
How can a Speaker who has a dubious record of decision-making be entrusted with the task of reviewing the many issues in the law, including the role of the Speaker?
There will be serious questions about the credibility of the committee and its recommendations. Its work will be considered as an exercise done for the BJP.