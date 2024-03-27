An Oppn-mukt election will have no credibility

There could be a debate on whether the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would weaken the Opposition by depriving it of campaigning by a leader with mass appeal or strengthen it by instilling among the parties a higher sense of unity and purpose. But the arrest was never meant to boost the Opposition but to cast a shadow on the image of a popular leader and keep him off the campaign. It was the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that arrested Kejriwal but it cannot be denied that the government’s hands were behind the action. The ED has been used for attacks on the Opposition in the past also. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in January. There have been raids and other actions not only by the ED but by other central agencies, too. These cannot be considered as the law taking its normal course but as the law being put to election use by the government.