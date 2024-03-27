An Oppn-mukt election will have no credibility

If the targeted actions by the investigating agencies are normal, the question would be why they are being taken now, so close to the election. There is apprehension that more such actions may be in the offing against parties and their leaders. An election which is conducted after crippling the opposition parties would be a farcical exercise. Dictators and authoritarian governments hold such elections and claim great victories, not great democracies. India’s electoral system has had blemishes and shortcomings but elections have largely been free and fair. Free and fair elections are the life breath of democracy. If the Opposition is deliberately put under pressure, disabled and immobilised and is driven away from the field by throwing its leaders in jail, that is a form of rigging the elections. Such an election has no credibility. India should not move in that direction.