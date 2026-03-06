Another credibility test for KPSC

<p class="bodytext">The latest controversy surrounding the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is depressingly familiar. Allegations of irregularities in the Gazetted Probationers (Group A and B) mains examination have once again shaken public confidence in an institution meant to be the guardian of merit. That Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh sought a detailed report from the Commission underscores the seriousness of the charges. Among the allegations are claims that 10 to 12 candidates who appeared from the same examination hall were shortlisted for the interview. This parallels the 2021 PSI recruitment scam during the BJP tenure, where students in specific rooms were allowed to indulge in malpractices and secure high ranks. Home Minister G Parameshwara has said accountability will be fixed if wrongdoing is established, but given the Commission’s chequered history, public scepticism is understandable.</p>.Explained | Why fresh concerns have emerged over KPSC’s Gazetted Probationer results.<p class="bodytext">The Commission has flatly denied any malpractice. KPSC Secretary K Jyothi has termed the allegations baseless, arguing that with over 5,700 candidates and about 24 examinees per room, such clustering of ranks is statistically plausible. She has also said an internal verification is underway and that a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Chief Secretary. That defence may be technically sound, but it does little to assuage public suspicion. Formed in 1951 as a constitutional body to insulate recruitment from political and personal influence, the KPSC’s record has been marred by recurring scandals: the Gazetted Probationers scams of 1998-2004, the 2011 bribe-for-job expose that led to an entire recruitment being scrapped, and the 2023 Assistant Executive Engineer case involving OMR tampering. Each episode has eroded credibility. Little wonder that several government departments have chosen to bypass the Commission in recent years. But parallel recruitment processes have proved no cleaner, highlighting that corruption is systemic rather than institution- or party-specific.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The P C Hota Committee had earlier proposed reforms to cleanse the recruitment system, but most of its recommendations remain unimplemented. The answer does not lie in ad hoc workarounds but in comprehensive reform. People of proven integrity must be appointed not only at the helm but across operational levels. Corrupt officers and the ecosystem of touts must be dismantled. The Lokayukta must play a far more proactive role in safeguarding the sanctity of the selection process. Transparency, technological safeguards, and external oversight must be strengthened so that competence, not money or proximity, decides who serves the state. The KPSC must evolve into an institution where merit is the sole currency, rather than a marketplace where public offices are auctioned.</p>