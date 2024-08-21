Another reminder that bail is the rule

In the latest case, granting bail to the accused, the apex court said there were no reasonable grounds to conclude that the charges were prima facie true. In another case, the court said bail could not be denied to a juvenile unless his release deferred the ends of justice. The progressive widening of the scope for bail is welcome as the process is becoming the punishment in many cases. It should also be noted that the conviction rate in UAPA cases is as low as 3 per cent. That again underlines the need to follow the usual bail norms even in the case of stringent laws.