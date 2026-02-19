<p class="bodytext">The Rs-1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), approved by the Union cabinet last week, is yet another attempt to address India’s rising urban development challenges. While it is claimed that India lives in its villages, urbanisation remains the idiom of development and, often, its driving force. Cities are growing, and new urban centres are evolving with increasing migration from villages and the shift of economic forces. These urban centres should act as engines of development, but are weighed down by structural inadequacies. The new programme, which was announced in the 2025-26 budget, envisages an urban transformation within the next five years with projects to be funded by multiple sources. The Centre will provide 25% of a project’s cost if the city raises at least 50% of the funding from the market through municipal bonds, bank loans, and public-private partnerships. The remaining 25% can be raised by states or local bodies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ambitious urban development programmes have been conceived and implemented in the past without remarkable results. The 2026-27 budget has reduced the allocation for AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) by 20%. The Smart Cities Plan, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.64 lakh crore till 2025, covering 100 cities, fell short of its goals. Its failures should inform the new programme. The government has pitched the UCF as a shift in the country’s urban development approach – from grant-based financing to market-linked, reform-driven, and outcome-oriented infrastructure creation. It aims to involve market finance and private participation for the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and build resilient, productive, inclusive, and climate-responsive cities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These are major goals which should translate into workable plans to provide essential needs such as livelihood, water, health, education, and affordable transport. The challenge is to turn the country’s urban centres into liveable entities. It must be noted that the government has, in the past, made grand-scale announcements without efficient follow-through. Dysfunctional local self-government bodies add a layer of complexity. Who will implement the plans? Top-down initiatives, especially the ones that involve spending large sums of money, have had modest success rates. While the central assistance is worth Rs 1 lakh crore, the total investment in the UCF is expected to be Rs 4 lakh crore over the next five years. The vision is to cover all cities with a population of 10 lakh and more. It is an experiment with inherent challenges – the biggest being political interference and corruption, a given in programmes involving big money.</p>