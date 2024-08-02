Anti-conversion law is now more vicious

Punishment is almost certain if a person is booked under the law. It makes any conversion illegal if it involves misrepresentation, coercion, undue influence, allurement, and other factors.

All these words are open to misuse and misinterpretation, and can be arbitrarily deployed. The burden of proof is on the accused, who must prove, in a reversal of the accepted norm, that the conversion was not a result of pressure or coercion.

Bail is almost impossible to get, as it is under the UAPA. Any third person, and not just family of the ones converted, can file an FIR under the law. No one would want to convert when such risks exist, and the right becomes a dead one.

The law would become especially tendentious in view of its possible deployment in ‘love jihad’ cases. There have been many cases of harassment of interfaith couples on the bogey of ‘love jihad’, and this law will become another weapon to be used by the police and vigilantes.

Just as transporting a cow can lead a person to jail or even death, a voluntary conversion or an interfaith marriage may have dire consequences. The amended law is prejudicially conceived, bound to be implemented in malice, and goes counter to the canons of the rule of law.