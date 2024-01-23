Antibiotics guidelines must be adhered to

The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to doctors and pharmacists on the prescription and sale of antibiotics should hopefully help to reduce their use in the country. The DGHS has told doctors to mention “indication, reason and justification” while prescribing antimicrobials. It has also told pharmacists to sell antibiotics only on prescription from doctors.

Antimicrobials which are covered by the guidelines include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics. Antibiotics are included in Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and they are allowed to be sold only on prescription by a registered medical practitioner. But the rules are hardly enforced. There is lax enforcement of the rules and little awareness of them and the dangers of unchecked use of antibiotics.

These drugs are often sold over the counter without a prescription. The latest guidelines are, in fact, a reminder. They have been issued in the past also.