Apple alerts matter of grave concern

The enquiry ordered by the government into the Apple alerts will not be credible because it is the government itself that is accused of conducting the surveillance. It should be noted that the alerts have been received only by Opposition leaders. The government has come under criticism frequently for violation of citizens’ rights through surveillance, curbs on freedom of expression, and attacks on the right to protest. The right to privacy is a fundamental right and illegal surveillance is a violation of the right. Representatives of the government and the BJP have often sought to justify surveillance as necessary State action to protect national security. But surveillance of Opposition leaders cannot be defended on any ground. There have even been credible charges that the phones of the government’s critics and activists were hacked to plant incriminating evidence against them. Unrestricted surveillance of individuals makes the country a ‘Police State’ and the alarms over it are rising.