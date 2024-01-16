Art becomes poorer, society weaker

The withdrawal of the movie Annapoorani from an OTT platform is yet another instance of the excuse of “hurt sentiments” getting the better of the reason for art and the right to free speech and expression. Streaming major Netflix took down the film from the platform six weeks after it was released, following protests by right-wing Hindutva activists against it. The protesters, including those from the VHP and the BJP, objected to a dialogue in the film that said that Rama ate meat while he was in exile. There are also other “offensive” elements in the film, like its upper caste Hindu protagonist, a woman, eating and cooking meat and having a Muslim friend. The OTT platform came under pressure from social media and other quarters and was accused of being anti-Hindu. It withdrew the film saying that it was on the “licensor’s request.” Cases had also been filed against the actors, including the lead actor Nayanthara, and others associated with the film. Zee 5, the producer of the film, tendered an apology.