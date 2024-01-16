Art becomes poorer, society weaker

The withdrawal of the movie Annapoorani from an OTT platform is yet another instance of the excuse of “hurt sentiments” getting the better of the reason for art and the right to free speech and expression. Streaming major Netflix took down the film from the platform six weeks after it was released, following protests by right-wing Hindutva activists against it. The protesters, including those from the VHP and the BJP, objected to a dialogue in the film that said that Rama ate meat while he was in exile. There are also other “offensive” elements in the film, like its upper caste Hindu protagonist, a woman, eating and cooking meat and having a Muslim friend. The OTT platform came under pressure from social media and other quarters and was accused of being anti-Hindu. It withdrew the film saying that it was on the “licensor’s request.” Cases had also been filed against the actors, including the lead actor Nayanthara, and others associated with the film. Zee 5, the producer of the film, tendered an apology.
The film had been cleared by the censor board and yet it could not get past the unofficial censors outside the system. This is not the first time films, plays and novels and works of art like paintings have come under attack for hurting the sentiments of one community or the other. OTT platforms have also faced pressure and coercion. In 2021, Amazon Prime tendered an apology for some scenes in its series ‘Tandav’ after it faced court cases and complaints that they had offended the sentiments of Hindus. OTT companies, theatres and publishers of books have to protect their business, which is their main concern. Many persons associated with them have also to protect their life and limbs. That forces them to cave in to pressure and intimidation.
The institutions and agencies who have the responsibility to protect them have abdicated their responsibility. When a film or a book or any work of art is barred from reaching the public, except by laid down procedure of law, it amounts to illegal censorship. It is a violation of the right to freedom of speech and expression of the film maker or author and denial of the citizen’s rights, too. The idea that art and literature are important tools to criticise and reform society has gone out of fashion. Questioning social norms and prodding society to introspect was considered to be a function of art. But the present norm is to conform and to avoid questions and hurting sentiments of any group. It can only make art poorer and society weaker.