As crimes rise, police must step up

In what could send alarm bells ringing, data released by the City Crime Bureau (CCB) reveals that there has been a general increase in crimes in Bengaluru. What is worse, the crime detection rate has fallen as compared to the previous two years. The detection rate in 2023 dipped to 29 per cent from 45 per cent in 2022. With 3,260 cases registered, crimes against women went up by nearly 24 per cent from 2022 and by 61 per cent compared to 2021. Molestation and dowry cases were the major contributors. The number of crimes against children increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous year. A majority of these cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Cybercrime cases doubled, with over 17,600 cases being registered this year. This is corroborated by data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which revealed that nearly 75 per cent of all cybercrimes among metro cities occurred in Bengaluru.
The police point out, however, that the rise in crimes appear high as they are now recording even the pettiest of crimes and registering FIRs. Defending the poor detection rate, the police say that the detection of crimes like house break-ins, burglary and thefts is generally low. Besides, investigation of cases suffered due to the Assembly elections in 2023 and the police transfers in the interim. The detection of cybercrimes has also come down while the number of cases has gone up considerably. The police say this is because fraudsters are discovering new ways to cheat people online. Even here, it is claimed that the smallest of cybercrimes are being registered. The police expect the data to look much better this year.
While it is welcome that cases are being registered diligently, against the practice of dissuading complainants from filing an FIR in order to make crime rate appear low, the claim of the police may not be entirely true. Social activists point out that crimes against women, particularly those pertaining to domestic violence, are routinely pushed under the carpet. In the case of registration of cybercrimes, despite claims of being proactive, police still insist on physical filing of complaints instead of acting on emails from complainants. Time is of the essence in tackling online fraud. One major reason for the low rate of detection of crimes is the shortage of police personnel at all levels and the pressures they work under. There is also the need for police reforms, to improve police infrastructure, and to constantly improve the skills of the personnel. The police should evolve with the times. Merely registering cases is not enough. The police should ensure that detection, prosecution and conviction rates are also high.