As crimes rise, police must step up

While it is welcome that cases are being registered diligently, against the practice of dissuading complainants from filing an FIR in order to make crime rate appear low, the claim of the police may not be entirely true. Social activists point out that crimes against women, particularly those pertaining to domestic violence, are routinely pushed under the carpet. In the case of registration of cybercrimes, despite claims of being proactive, police still insist on physical filing of complaints instead of acting on emails from complainants. Time is of the essence in tackling online fraud. One major reason for the low rate of detection of crimes is the shortage of police personnel at all levels and the pressures they work under. There is also the need for police reforms, to improve police infrastructure, and to constantly improve the skills of the personnel. The police should evolve with the times. Merely registering cases is not enough. The police should ensure that detection, prosecution and conviction rates are also high.