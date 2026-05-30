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A troubling nod for electoral exclusion

A troubling nod for electoral exclusion

Legitimising the SIR ignores mass voter disenfranchisement. The Supreme Court’s endorsement of the ECI’s sweeping powers and institutional expertise risks weakening democratic accountability
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:47 IST
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Supreme CourtOpinioneditorialCommentspecial intensive revision

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