Attibele deaths were due to negligence

The death toll in the recent fire accident at a cracker shop located in Attibele, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, has touched 15; 12 of them were burnt alive. The accident occurred when a consignment of crackers procured from Tamil Nadu was being unloaded. On the face of it, this appears to be a case of negligence of the shop-owner, coupled with dereliction of duty on part of the district administration. The government has suspended the tahsildar, police inspector and the regional fire department officer who issued the no-objection certificate for the shop, while the CID has taken over the investigation. The government has also issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on record that the DC did not conduct a spot inspection and satisfy himself that all norms were being followed before issuing the licence. The shop is located on the shoulder of a busy national highway and it is unlikely that the SP was unaware that business was being conducted there in violation of the provisions of the Explosives Act and the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. But for the callousness of these officers and others down the line, 15 innocent lives would not have been lost. The government should have sent a strong message across by first suspending the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.