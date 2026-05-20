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Homeopinioneditorial

Bail, liberty and delay: Uneasy questions raised in Umar Khalid case

In that case, the bench affirmed that bail is the rule and jail the exception, even in cases under the draconian Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act (UAPA), if the trial is delayed.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 21:09 IST
Supreme CourtOpinionSharjeel ImamDelhi riotseditorialUmar Khalid

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