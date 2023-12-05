BBMP must follow the law on street vendors

The BBMP’s action is illegal as it is in complete violation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The central legislation, which seeks to protect the rights of urban street vendors and to regulate street-vending activities, mandates the setting up of ‘Vending Committees’ by every municipality. The committee should conduct a survey and identify all existing street vendors. The number of street vendors should not exceed 2.5 per cent of the population of the ward, town or city, as the case may be. Where the number of street vendors are more than the holding capacity of the zone and exceeds the prescribed percentage, the committee is required to carry out a draw of lots and accommodate the remaining persons in any adjoining vending zone. No person is to be evicted or relocated until the survey is completed and licences are issued to all vendors. Subsequent surveys should be conducted at least once in five years. The Act also provides for an appeal mechanism if a person is aggrieved by the committee’s decision, and no such appeal is to be disposed of unless the appellant has been given a hearing.