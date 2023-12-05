BBMP must follow the law on street vendors

Whenever a city undertakes a beautification programme, the axe usually falls on the poor, particularly street vendors, while the big fish go untouched. It is the same in Bengaluru, where the BBMP has begun summarily evicting roadside vendors, without following the due process of law, ostensibly to enhance the city’s brand. Recent days have witnessed an increase in such evictions, raising questions about the city’s inclusivity. Vendors who have been an integral part of the city for decades have been uprooted from Mahadevapura, Jayanagar, Banashankari and many other areas. However, builders, big shopkeepers and outlets that cater to the rich who have encroached upon footpaths and even road spaces go scot-free in the BBMP’s scheme of things. Most street vendors who had gone out of business during the pandemic are yet to recover financially and get their lives back on track. While the civic body has not even issued a notice before launching the eviction drive, in many cases, even vendors possessing valid licences have been targeted.
The BBMP’s action is illegal as it is in complete violation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The central legislation, which seeks to protect the rights of urban street vendors and to regulate street-vending activities, mandates the setting up of ‘Vending Committees’ by every municipality. The committee should conduct a survey and identify all existing street vendors. The number of street vendors should not exceed 2.5 per cent of the population of the ward, town or city, as the case may be. Where the number of street vendors are more than the holding capacity of the zone and exceeds the prescribed percentage, the committee is required to carry out a draw of lots and accommodate the remaining persons in any adjoining vending zone. No person is to be evicted or relocated until the survey is completed and licences are issued to all vendors. Subsequent surveys should be conducted at least once in five years. The Act also provides for an appeal mechanism if a person is aggrieved by the committee’s decision, and no such appeal is to be disposed of unless the appellant has been given a hearing.
Unregulated encroachment of footpaths and public spaces by vendors or others causes inconvenience to the public and puts pedestrians at risk. There is hence a need to regulate street-vending activities, a task to which Bengaluru’s authorities have failed to apply their minds for years. The current eviction drive, though, was undertaken arbitrarily. Following a backlash, the BBMP has since announced that it would temporarily halt the drive. But this is not enough. The law governing street vendors should be implemented in letter and spirit. Vendors and hawkers who belong to the disadvantaged section of society have a right to livelihood, too.