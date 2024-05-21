BBMP, wake up, get monsoon-ready

It is the same old story every year. Bengaluru literally drowns in woes with the first rains, while the civic authorities are caught napping, as usual. Of course, we know that even the best planned cities of the world get flooded under extreme rains, but Bengaluru does not need extreme rains to be flooded, or for traffic to go haywire, thanks to the quality of ‘development’ in the city and the lack of preparedness of the BBMP.

Bengalureans have gone from suffering under oppressive heat to being miserably stranded on the roads due to pre-monsoon rains in just over a week.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, nearly 200 spots were waterlogged across the city, including the much-pampered central business district, while over 170 big trees and 690 branches had fallen. The rains have caused traffic disruptions leading to huge pile-ups across the city. The BBMP categorises the current rainfall as ‘scattered’. One can only imagine what the situation will be like once the monsoon rains start.