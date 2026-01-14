<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka Real Estate Appellate Tribunal’s verdict holding the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) accountable under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, is a long-overdue victory for thousands of citizens. The order pertains specifically to the troubled Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout project, but its implications extend far beyond a single development. By ruling that the BDA is a promoter under RERA in this case, the tribunal has effectively established a principle that will apply to all similar layouts developed and sold by the Authority. Under Section 2(zk) of RERA, the definition of a promoter explicitly includes development authorities and other public bodies undertaking such activities. That the BDA nevertheless sought an exemption not available under the law raises questions about the legal advice the Authority relies upon.</p>.BDA invites logo, tagline ideas; winner to get Rs 1 lakh.<p class="bodytext">The tribunal was equally clear that a central law, such as RERA, has overriding authority over state statutes like the BDA Act of 1976 when regulating the real estate sector and protecting consumers. Allowing the BDA to operate outside this framework would create a dangerous double standard where private builders face strict oversight while a government agency enjoys regulatory immunity. The case also exposes a troubling attitude within the BDA. Instead of acknowledging its obligations and addressing the grievances of allottees, the Authority chose to contest the applicability of a law meant to protect citizens. Such legal obstinacy reflects a mindset that views accountability as an inconvenience rather than a responsibility. The political leadership must also share the blame. Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar and BDA Chairman N A Harris must explain why the Authority chose litigation over transparency and reform. While the government invokes RERA to discipline private developers, a state agency that has repeatedly defaulted has attempted to place itself above the same law.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bringing the BDA under RERA means project timelines must be declared, funds must be safeguarded through escrow accounts, and homebuyers gain access to a specialised forum for grievance redressal. In short, the era of opaque functioning must give way to transparency and financial discipline. The BDA would do well to accept the verdict rather than prolong the dispute. More importantly, it must focus on delivering the infrastructure promised in the Kempegowda Layout. The verdict sends an unequivocal message: a statutory authority cannot claim immunity from the laws it expects others to obey. In a city where the aspirations of the middle class are tied to the dream of owning a home, institutional credibility must be the bedrock of the BDA’s functioning.</p>