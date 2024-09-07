Beef killings are back: Tough poll season?

A fresh spurt of killings and attacks on people by cow vigilantes in recent weeks in different states have again highlighted the dangers of a wrong and hate-driven phenomenon witnessed in the country over the last 10 years.

Haryana has seen a surge in cow vigilantism with two killings, and Maharashtra saw an attack on an old man on a train, committed by persons who had taken upon themselves the task of punishing cow smugglers and beef-eaters.

The latest tragic incident is the killing of a 16-year-old boy, Aryan Mishra, near Faridabad in Haryana. It was a case of mistaken religious identity, but it showed how an idea, bad in itself, can get misdirected in various ways. Before Aryan Mishra, a migrant worker, Sabir Malik, was beaten to death in Chakri Dadri by cow vigilantes on suspicion that he ate beef.

A 72-year-old man was attacked on a train near Thane by some youth on suspicion that he was carrying beef.