Bells to bulldozers

My maid, who came to wash the vessels, was equally shocked. “This was a cotton factory, Amma,” she said. “I used to come to work here as a girl.” The whole area had been a forest, she reminisced. It seems there were lots of fruit trees all over, and as kids, she and her friends used to collect the fruits and hide them away on the way to school, which they would collect on the way back home. “It was very scary,” she said. “But that didn’t deter us from coming over for the fruits,” she said.