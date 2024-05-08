Bengal Governor must not block probe

It is doubtful if the immunity enjoyed by the Governor can be invoked in cases like this. There is a view that the immunity is only against criminal proceedings and not against investigation. It should be noted that an investigation was done in a sexual harassment charge against a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, however unsatisfactory that investigation was. When investigations are launched against Opposition leaders or others, the usual refrain of the ruling BJP is that the charges are not political and that they should face the investigation and prove that the charges are wrong. There cannot be a different argument and principle in the case of a Governor, especially when the charge is of sexual harassment. Stonewalling the investigation would be doing a great injustice to the woman, if the charge is true. It is also ironic that the Governor hides behind the Constitution when there is a serious charge against him though he has exceeded the limits set by the Constitution and violated its spirit in his interactions with the state government.