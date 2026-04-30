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Bengaluru rains: When civic neglect sinks the city

Bengaluru rains: When civic neglect sinks the city

One spell of rain cripples Bengaluru again. A reset on preparedness is imperative
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Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:31 IST
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