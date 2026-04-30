<p class="bodytext">After weeks of searing heat, the pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday should have brought relief to Bengaluru. Instead, 111.5 mm of rain – the highest ever for April – left 10 people dead and paralysed large parts of India’s technology capital. This was not an act of nature alone. It was the predictable consequence of sustained civic neglect. The most tragic symbol of this collapse was at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, where a compound wall gave way, claiming seven lives. It was an all-too-familiar scene across the city: waterlogged roads, falling trees, collapsing structures, and snapped power lines pushed Bengaluru into chaos within hours.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even the best-planned city cannot fully withstand nature’s fury. But attributing this devastation to an unusually heavy downpour is to ignore an uncomfortable truth: Bengaluru’s disasters are increasingly man-made. Its historic network of lakes and wetlands – once natural buffers against flooding – has been systematically encroached upon. Stormwater drains have been narrowed or left choked with debris. Roads have been laid and relaid with scant regard for gradient or drainage, while the city’s natural contours, which once enabled run-off, have been steadily subsumed by concrete structures. What is particularly indefensible is the failure of preparedness. The India Meteorological Department had forecast intense pre-monsoon activity. Yet, there was no visible effort to desilt drains, prune vulnerable trees, or secure weak public infrastructure. The resulting disorder – waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic paralysis, and fatalities – points to an administrative culture that reacts after the event. Even the precincts of Vidhana Soudha were inundated, underlining that no part of the city is insulated from the consequences of myopic planning. The Rs-5 lakh compensation announced for the victims’ families, while necessary, cannot substitute for accountability.</p>.The material reality of labour.<p class="bodytext">The solution lies in a structural reset. Although the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has formally unified various parastatal agencies under a single umbrella, the persistent lack of coordination between them became painfully obvious during the deluge. More troubling is the fact that Bengaluru continues to be guided by a development plan last updated in 2015, leaving the city to grapple with the challenges of 2026 using a decade-old roadmap. The problems causing such havoc are well known; what is lacking is the political and administrative will to confront them. If the first spell of rain can bring the city to its knees, the coming monsoon could prove catastrophic. Wednesday’s tragedy should serve as a warning: it is not the rain that is failing Bengaluru, but poor governance.</p>