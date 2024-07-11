Beyond the optics of Modi’s Russia visit

That it took a prime ministerial visit speaks much about the ties. Predictably, the US and Ukraine have reacted strongly to the Modi-Putin rendezvous. Modi's condemnation — dramatic language notwithstanding — of the Russian bombing of a children's hospital in Kyiv, has failed to impress the world. The limits of New Delhi’s so-called strategic autonomy are staring it in the face. If India wants the Russia relationship, it will need to water this plant more, but that will make the tightrope act that much more difficult.