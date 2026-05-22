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Bidadi township: A test of balance

Bidadi township: A test of balance

Bidadi must not follow the pattern. Every affected family – including landless labourers dependent on the local rural economy – must feel included in the transition.
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Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:44 IST
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