Biden is derailing his campaign

A rare, if not unprecedented, moment in US politics is unfolding. Just months before the presidential election, an ageing president with apparent cognition difficulties is being urged, not by rivals, but by supporters, friends, and colleagues in the Democratic Party to step aside after a disastrous first-round debate with his Republican Party opponent Donald Trump. They want him to quit in the best interests of the party and democracy. His insistence on staying on as he is “most qualified” to defeat Trump has only intensified the appeals. Senior Democrats and donors are said to be rallying behind Vice-President Kamala Harris as a replacement candidate with the best chance of winning. A press conference Biden addressed after the NATO 75th anniversary summit turned into a global examination of his mental faculties. He was determined to demonstrate that he had what it takes to win against Trump, and do the job of the world’s most powerful man for the next four years. But his hour-long performance, during which he took unscripted questions without aides standing by, has not quelled the concerns. He mixed up Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s names at the NATO meet, and at the press conference, referred to Harris as “Vice-President Trump”.