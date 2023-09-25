Bidhuri deserves stricter punishment

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has warned Bidhuri of action if he repeats his offence. That is grossly inadequate, as members of the House have been suspended on grounds far less serious. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret and the BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri. These too fall short. No explanation can mitigate the slur he has cast and undo the damage he has done to parliament, his party and its government. The BJP has claimed that its creed is ‘Sabka saath sabka vishwas’, but Bidhuri has flagrantly violated it. His words are an expression of an attitude and state of mind which cannot co-exist with that creed. If the party is committed to the creed, it should make an example of him and demonstrate that it does not tolerate such persons in its ranks. This is especially so because two senior leaders of the party who sat with Bidhuri were seen approving his tirade. They have denied it but the visuals give that impression. It will send out another danger signal if Biddhuri gets away with what he said.