Bidhuri deserves stricter punishment

Last week’s special session of parliament will be known not only for the welcome passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill but also for the vicious message of communal hatred sent out by a member of the Lok Sabha. Parliament in its history has not heard such crude words as hurled by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri at a fellow MP, Danish Ali. Ali was attacked for being a Muslim with words of abuse specifically used against Muslims. They reeked of hatred and prejudice, amplified by aggression in demeanour and gestures. He was also insulting and demeaning parliament which he sought to lower to the level of a slander street or a lynching ground.
Bidhuri’s words show that hate speech has now entered the country’s highest democratic forum. Minority-bashing has steadily risen in many ways and at many levels in politics and society ever since the present government came to power. Legislative measures, government policies and political and electoral moves of the BJP have created and strengthened an environment of divisiveness and hatred. Hate speech and action are resorted to with impunity and are being mainstreamed and legitimised. That has emboldened and empowered Bidhuri and others like him to demonstrate in public their hatred and bigotry. It must be noted that there is a large social media campaign that has supported him. An attempt is even being made to even justify his words and actions with the argument that he was provoked.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has warned Bidhuri of action if he repeats his offence. That is grossly inadequate, as members of the House have been suspended on grounds far less serious. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret and the BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri. These too fall short. No explanation can mitigate the slur he has cast and undo the damage he has done to parliament, his party and its government. The BJP has claimed that its creed is ‘Sabka saath sabka vishwas’, but Bidhuri has flagrantly violated it. His words are an expression of an attitude and state of mind which cannot co-exist with that creed. If the party is committed to the creed, it should make an example of him and demonstrate that it does not tolerate such persons in its ranks. This is especially so because two senior leaders of the party who sat with Bidhuri were seen approving his tirade. They have denied it but the visuals give that impression. It will send out another danger signal if Biddhuri gets away with what he said.