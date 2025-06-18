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Bike taxis: Litigation stalls mobility reform

Bike taxis: Litigation stalls mobility reform

Karnataka should withdraw the petition and choose strong regulation over an outright ban
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Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:36 IST
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