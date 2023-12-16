Bill for a puppet Election Commission

Though there is an Opposition presence in the committee, the appointments will be controlled by the government at all stages. The Opposition leader’s involvement will only be a formality, an eyewash. Since the government can appoint anyone it wants and will certainly exercise its power to the ruling party’s advantage, the Election Commission will be a body beholden to it. The Election Commission’s independence and impartiality are crucial for free and fair elections, which is the heart of a robust democracy. One way to increase the credibility of the appointments to the commission would be to include the CJI in the process. Another way would be to stipulate, even within the current bill, that the selection has to be unanimous so that the commission thus appointed is acceptable to the Opposition, too. The bill, as it exists, does not enact the idea of an apolitical and independent Election Commission. Rather, it is a bill to make the appointment of puppet Election Commissions the law.