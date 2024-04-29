Bizarre approach to campaign complaints

It is not known why the ECI did not issue notices to the individuals against whom it had received complaints. This is the first time that it has adopted such a procedure and it has given rise to criticism that it was scared of directly issuing a notice to the prime minister, or at least has been ‘’super cautious’’ about it. The commission has issued such notices to a number of leaders including Congress leader Supriya Srinate and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. It has said that the individual star campaigners of parties will remain responsible for the speeches they make, and emphasised that speeches made by those holding high positions have more serious consequences. While the responsibility rests with the individual leader, and the punishment, if any, is meted out to that person, why should the party chief be brought into the picture?