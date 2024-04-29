Bizarre approach to campaign complaints

Questions have also been raised about the issuance of similar and simultaneous letters to the top leaders of two leading parties. That may be considered a sign of evenhandedness. But it has also been interpreted as the sign of an unsure and uneven hand, and a deliberate action to balance the notice to Modi with one against Rahul Gandhi. The commission has not acted on any complaints against Modi after 2014. In 2019, it gave a clean chit to him, though the then Commissioner Ashok Lavasa submitted a dissent note and later quit the commission. The complaints against Modi are more serious and numerous than those against Rahul Gandhi, and that is why questions are being asked about the ECI equating them. The point needs to be reiterated: Be you ever so high, the law, specifically the election law, should be above you.