Blow the lid off Electoral Bonds fully

The details which are in the public domain after the Election Commission released the data on Thursday warrant a closer scrutiny of the facts and figures, the companies, personalities, parties and other entities involved and their connections. The preliminary details give reasons for great concern. A company called Future Gaming and Hotel Services (FGHS), controlled by “lottery king” Santiago Martin, and a Hyderabad-based company, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) and its group companies, are the top donors via Electoral Bonds from April 2019 to January 2024. They have donated bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore and Rs 1,232 crore, respectively. FGHS had been subjected to raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department; Megha has won large government infrastructure contracts. The Comptroller & Auditor-General (CAG) had warned that the Megha Group had caused glaring losses to the government. At least 14 of the top 30 donors had made their donations around the time they faced ED, Income Tax or other agency action. There are also companies that donated amounts many times their profit. A company that seems linked to Reliance Group made donations 10 times its profit; and another company, based in Kolkata, donated an amount 100 times its profit. There are many other donations from individuals and companies that need explanations.