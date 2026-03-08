<p>On Sunday, amidst euphoria at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India won the T20 World Cup for a record third time, crushing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. And when the moment arrived, there was a sense of inevitability to it. This, however, wasn’t the case not too long ago. </p><p>When India won the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, they were almost accidental champions. The Indian cricket board viewed the shortest format with caution. Leadership was handed to the young MS Dhoni, who was still finding his feet in international cricket. There was no clear template for the ultra-short format; yet India managed to crack the code quickly. Their run through the tournament caught fans by surprise, sparking a nationwide fascination with T20 cricket. </p><p>The launch of the Indian Premier League soon after strengthened that appeal. With the world’s best players gathering in one competition, India should have been the biggest beneficiary. Yet, they could not recreate the 2007 magic, returning empty-handed, tournament after tournament. The closest they came to the title was in 2014, when they lost the final to Sri Lanka.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India are world champions again, defend their title.<p>For all their flair and finesse, India’s approach began to look stuck in a time warp. While other teams surged ahead with fearless power hitting, India lacked that intent. The gap became impossible to ignore during the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. </p><p>England chased down India’s total without losing a wicket, forcing a hard reset. Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma decided the team had to change its mindset. Caution gave way to calculated aggression. Rohit led the switch himself, encouraging his batters to attack from the start.</p>.<p>The results arrived in the Caribbean. Playing bold, high-intent cricket, India finally lifted their second world title almost 17 years after the first. In the final at Barbados, Rohit and his teammates held their nerve to defeat South Africa and end the long wait. Soon after, Dravid’s tenure as head coach ended, and Rohit stepped away from T20 internationals. Yet the direction they set has not changed. The new management under Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav has pushed the philosophy further, backing fearless batting. </p><p>Today’s lineup carries almost no trace of inhibition. Their power is intimidating, and few players reflect that attitude better than Abhishek Sharma. Coming into the final with just one half-century in seven innings, he produced a stunning 21-ball fifty that embodied this team’s new spirit.</p>