Brace for a long election season

With the Election Commission’s announcement of a three-week-long poll schedule next month, the stage is set for Assembly elections in five states. The elections are important for each of the five states because the outcome will decide the governance and politics of the respective state for the next five years. Assembly elections are more important for the people of a state than parliamentary elections, because the state government is closer to them and has greater impact on their lives than the central government. Though there have been cases of subversion of the people’s will, as it happened in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, these elections are important exercises in constitutional and political federalism, which is a key idea of democratic governance. The five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — will go to the polls between November 7 and November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.