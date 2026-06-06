Bracing for fresh tariff headwinds

<p class="bodytext">The Donald Trump administration’s proposal to impose new tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries, including India, aligns with the United States’ strategic position to use tariffs in the service of trade. US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said Washington would continue to use tariffs and trade agreements to “increase incentives for domestic production and to open markets for US exports.” The latest imposts have been proposed under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974. Of the 60 countries, 54 are accused of having failed to prohibit the importation of goods produced by forced labour. This group includes China, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Six other countries, including Pakistan, identified as failing “to effectively enforce a forced labour import prohibition,” must pay a 10% tariff. India said the USTR would decide on the proposal only after considering public opinion.</p>.India must challenge USTR's proposed 12.5% tariff on India under Sec 301 investigations: GTRI.<p class="bodytext">In February, the US Supreme Court struck down the imposition of global reciprocal tariffs, following which President Trump announced a temporary 10% levy on imports. The latest imposts come ahead of the expiration of this temporary measure, on July 24. The US also proposes to launch an investigation into the “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors” of 16 countries, including India and China. This may also lead to the imposition of fresh tariffs. The investigation and the proposal for new tariffs intend to circumvent the top court’s ruling and enable the administration to continue collecting the tariffs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The effective tariff rate for India had fallen to 10%, but the new impost could take it up to 22.5%. Under the trade deal being negotiated by the two countries, the tariff was expected to be agreed upon at 18%. The proposal for the new tariff has come at a time when negotiations between the two countries over an interim trade agreement were considered to be at an advanced stage. This announcement further emphasises the unreliability of the current administration in the US. Notably, the mixed signals have continued in Trump’s criticism of India for having taken “advantage” of the US for years by charging steep tariffs. Senior US officials have underlined the need for the two countries to maintain robust bilateral relations. New Delhi said, following the new proposal, that it would remain engaged in talks on the trade agreement. As the two sides prepare the final draft, India must remain alert to the arbitrariness in US policy and safeguard its interests.</p>