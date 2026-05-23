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Bracing for the viral threats

Bracing for the viral threats

The risk from the virus has been categorised as low – the virus causes a zoonotic disease that spreads mainly through the inhalation of rodent saliva, urine or droppings.
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Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:55 IST
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