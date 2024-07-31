Build transport hub, not malls, in Hebbal 

Hebbal in Bengaluru is all set to emerge as a public transport hub, but a hitch is that the Namma Metro and a private company are eyeing the same parcel of land. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is currently implementing Phase 2 of a project to connect K R Puram and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), with a station at Hebbal.

Two other metro lines in the pipeline, one from J P Nagar and another from Sarjapur, will also have stations at Hebbal. This will be a point of convergence for passengers using different modes of transport, especially for those proceeding towards the airport. The ambitious suburban railway line, which aims to connect the suburbs of the city, will also have a station here. Many Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) trips already originate and terminate at Hebbal.

Urban planners have for a long time adopted a myopic view of Bengaluru’s requirements, but now, the BMRCL has done some forward thinking and proposed a multi-modal transport hub to seamlessly integrate three metro stations, a suburban railway station, and a BMTC terminus.