By-poll results show BJP on the back foot

Results of the by-polls to the Lok Sabha or assemblies are not usually pointers to the political mood at the national or state levels, but they assume significance when they take place in specific circumstances, and a number of them point in a specific direction. A month after the Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost many seats, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has upstaged it again by winning 10 out of 13 seats in by-polls across seven states. The geographical spread of the contests shows that the results are not caused by local factors or moods. The Congress won four seats — two each in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh — and the Trinamool Congress took all four in West Bengal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) bagged the Vikravandi constituency in Tamil Nadu. The BJP got one seat each in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and an independent candidate won a seat in Bihar.