CAA given effect for votes

The political intent behind the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is clear from its timing and the unwillingness of the government to wait for the Supreme Court’s judgement on it.

Citizenship was granted to over 300 persons under the Act this week after the controversial law has been on the statute for over four years. At least 14 persons were handed their citizenship certificates at a well-publicised function in Delhi attended by senior government officials.

Politicians kept away perhaps because of the model code of conduct but the political claims were loud and clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented it as a ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and taken credit for it, asserting that the law is here to stay. It should be noted that the Supreme Court has yet to take a view on it, though it has refused to stay its operation.