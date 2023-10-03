Cancer care: A gender gap even here

The gender gap in cancer care has long been talked about but there is clear validation of it now through an exhaustive study done across the world. A Lancet Commission report has shown that while the cancer burden is more or less the same for both men and women, the impact of the disease is much more on women than on men. It says that gender inequality and discrimination against women work to reduce their opportunities to avoid cancer risks and impede their ability to get timely diagnosis and quality care. There are less women in cancer research, medical practices and care related to the disease, and in policymaking. This leads to the perpetuation of a lack of women-centred cancer treatment and care. The study has called for greater scrutiny of the causes and risk factors for cancer in women as they are less well understood compared with cancer risk factors for men.